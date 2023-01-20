CORBIN — Kati Carroll and Kim Boswell have blended their love of fitness with entrepreneurship as co-owners of CrossFit 606 for the past three years.
That love is spreading as young athletes and others come in to train.
“It started with two,” Carroll said. “We have grown so much.…We have seen ages from nine to over 60 in our gym.
“If you did sports growing up you’re going to love CrossFit because it’s almost like you are playing that sport again,” she continued. “You get to be competitive with your friends and root each other on as an adult and kids love it because they are challenging each other. The entire family can do this together.”
The members of 606 CrossFit have seen more than just muscle and strength gains but improvement in their overall health.
Member Dawn Allen is 52 years old and has come off all her prescription medication for blood pressure and more after dedicating her time to CrossFit.
Ronney Frazier, 64, has been coming for three years and has seen improvement with his diabetes since he began training.
It’s not uncommon for members to experience impactful weight loss. Multiple members of CrossFit 606 have lost over 100 pounds. Teddie Scalf has lost 57 pounds since starting CrossFit.
“We do challenges to encourage the members to obtain their health goals,” Boswell said. “This month we are focusing on healthy eating and getting their workouts in. This will be for eight weeks. This time the winner will get $100.”
Members of CrossFit 606 are hoping to see big results. “Anyone can do CrossFit, any age, any body type.” Carroll expressed.
Tim Staggs, 61, was barely able to do lunges and squats and now he’s gaining strength and made significant improvement.
“I am able to do more things around the house and lift things,” Staggs said of his newfound strength.
The exercises and equipment at CrossFit can always be scaled down according to fitness level and instructors are always there to walk you through the routines if you don’t know what you are doing. They can also help guide you in what you need to eat to reach your goals.
“It can be intimidating but if you just give it a try, then you see people like you are doing it too — people your age or even kids — and it encourages you to build the confidence you need,” Boswell said. “Once you get that confidence, it starts to become like a family. We celebrate when we reach our goals, all of us.”
CrossFit 606 offers the first week in their gym for free to see if you like it as well as discounts to military, teachers, first responders and students.
For more information, call (606) 524-6503 or (606) 261-8680. They also have information on their Facebook page at CrossFit 606.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.