NOTE: Being healthy goes beyond the fad diets and intensive exercises. We searched Corbin and the surrounding communities for the resources you need to get healthy physically, medically, and even mentally in 2023. These resources will be presented throughout this month.
Today’s feature highlights Baptist Health’s mental health resources available in Williamsburg, Barbourville and Corbin.
We live in a fast-paced world which can often bring stress into our lives. Some stress is normal but when the stress becomes a part of your every day routine, it can make you feel overwhelmed and you can lose sleep. As a result, your normal every day routines can get harder or nearly impossible.
If you are experiencing these symptoms, it may be time to check in with your doctor. They can refer you to therapy or prescribe medication to help you cope with stressors and help get you on a path to a healthier and happier you.
Baptist Health Behavioral Mental Health is an important resource to the community.
In 2022 alone, the Trillium Center at Baptist Health Corbin has helped over 2500 people in their inpatient and intensive outpatient programs.
They offer multiple treatments and units at the Trillium Center. They include an 11-bed unit for adolescent inpatient psychiatric treatment for ages 12 to 17. Adult inpatient psychiatric treatment for 18 and older holds over 22 beds.
The detox recovery unit is an 18-bed unit that provides a medically-overseen detox from substances for ages 18 and older.
Seniors, age 65 and older, also have a special unit with eight beds available for those needing behavioral health services.
Just because you seek help won’t mean you will be automatically hospitalized. Baptist Health offers programs which allow individuals to receive prescribed treatment through scheduled appointments and partial hospitalizations through doctor recommendations. If you are prescribed a stay the time varies will be based on each individual need.
Overall, 25000 people were assisted through their traditional outpatient programs located at the Trillium Center in Corbin and BHMG Family Medicine at Williamsburg, Barbourville and Corbin last year.
Behavioral Health Community Liaison Travis Powers says people need to not be afraid. Individuals need to make sure they are safe and well. Each service that Baptist Health offers strives to make sure that happens for people who may need assistance in getting well.
“I believe people were afraid to seek help at one point and even afraid of the stigma that was once associated with seeking mental health help. However, today mental health help has become widely accessible,” Powers said. “Knowledge about the topic is everywhere, even on social media. People are reaching out for help more than ever.”
Most emergency departments (ERs) are equipped to handle mental health crisis. It is important to know when you should seek emergency help immediately through your local ER.
Instances include: suicidal thoughts, homicidal ideations, medical detox from substances and when one is a danger to themselves or others.
If one is unable to make it to the ER, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Hotline number 988 and always call 911 in case of an emergency.
Anyone can refer someone to Baptist Health mental health services. A friend, family member, a doctor or self referral are all ways to get help for you or someone you know.
You can call the resource line at (606) 523-5900 or (800) 395-4435 to get behavioral health information about any of the programs Baptist Health offers.
Powers offered the community additional tips for the new year that can help you stay happy and healthy mentally at home.
“Things that can help with your mental health during the new year and going forward is staying positive and taking a break from the negative information we hear,” Powers said. “Practicing gratitude is also important because most of us can have something to be thankful for whether that be our health, our family or a roof over our head.”
Physical health plays an important role in our mental health. Getting in a daily routine that includes exercise, proper sleep and healthy eating habits are crucial to obtaining your health goals for the new year and beyond.
“Physical health and mental health are connected in many ways,” Powers stated.
You don’t have to reach for your goals alone. Powers said being connected to others is an important part of feeling like you belong and developing a sense of meaning and purpose in your life.
Volunteering for a local charity, joining an organization that you can share your love for a hobby with others and seeking friendship with others at your job or school are great ways to develop a sense of purpose in your life.
“There are both healthy and unhealthy coping skills to deal with life stressors. The positive ones include making time for yourself to do something you enjoy, relaxation techniques like meditation, talking to a friend or listening to music,” said Powers. “Making a priority to take time for yourself and put that into your regular routine can make the biggest difference.”
Most importantly, don’t be afraid to seek help. You have all the resources you need in your town to seek a healthier, happier you.
