WILLIAMSBURG – Societies that want to thrive need good social workers.
Social workers assist those who are vulnerable and marginalized – those who are recovering from addiction, victims of abuse, struggling financially, or have physical and/or mental health related disabilities. Are you someone who enjoys helping others by listening and problem-solving? Do you enjoy working with diverse populations to help them with challenging life circumstances? If so, the new Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree program at University of the Cumberlands could be perfect for you.
Dr. Jennifer Knuckles, department chair and associate professor in the Department of Human Services at Cumberlands, explained, “Students interested in working in healthcare social work; child, family, and school social work; community social work; and mental health and substance abuse social work should explore this new major. These are just a few of the ways social workers serve their communities. Social workers often work in medical facilities, schools, government agencies, community mental health centers, and courts, to name a few examples.”
The new BSW degree program at Cumberlands has received candidacy for accreditation through the Council on Social Work Education and is currently accepting students. The social work major requires 60 credit hours to complete and includes field practice courses where students complete a practicum alongside an experienced social work professional. Students will complete a total of 400 hours of field placement, ensuring they enter the workforce with foundational training and valuable experience.
Dr. Knuckles, program director, and Ms. Elissa Price, field education director, will be periodically offering free, non-committal informational meetings online. The next informational meeting is August 24 at 7 p.m. To register to view a session, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics and click on the “Social Work” major. All who register will receive a link to view the session for free.
In addition to a social work major and other majors related to health and human services, Cumberlands offers more than 40 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
