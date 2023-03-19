The Plaster Graduate School of Business at University of the Cumberlands is now offering an online blockchain certificate program, designed to help business professionals understand high-tech transactional tools through a business lens.
The blockchain certificate program is a 12-credit hour graduate-level online certificate program designed to equip students to approach the challenges of blockchain technology as it applies to adoption and implementation in the fields of business and finance. The courses included in the program cover the basics of blockchain, focusing on how finance, global marketing, human resources, and legal/regulatory frameworks are impacted, disputed, or enhanced by effective blockchain usage.
Applications for the program are now being accepted and can be found atwww.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
According to a recent article by Fortune.com, job advertisements with blockchain and crypto-related search terms increased 395 percent between February 2021 and February 2022 while tech jobs grew 98 percent. An article in the New York Post identified several positions that are in high demand, and their average yearly salaries, based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Handbook 2020. Noted positions included blockchain engineer ($92,870), technical blockchain evangelist ($161,070), manager of partnerships ($161,050), and recruiter ($63,490). This research and more spurred on the creation of the new online blockchain certificate program, as the demand for workers who understand blockchain within business continues to grow.
The online blockchain certificate program at Cumberlands offers a stepping-stone for professionals in the field to acquire helpful knowledge and skills without committing to a full 2-year degree program. Courses are completed in eight weeks, and students can finish this program in as little as one semester.
For more information about Cumberlands’ academic programs relating to business and blockchain, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
