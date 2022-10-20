CORBIN — Fastpace Health held a grand opening for its new Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic Wednesday morning.
This convenient location, at 1871 Cumberland Falls Highway, will be open seven days a week with extended hours for Corbin residents as well as surrounding communities in Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties.
The clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic features multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and x-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Corbin,” Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil stated. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.”
The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services as well as scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth and occupational health care needs.
“We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scare in smaller communities,” Steil continued.
The new Corbin clinic is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in over 180 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at www.fastpacehealth.com/location/corbin or call 606-404-6450.
