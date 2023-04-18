CORBIN — After much anticipation, Corbin Fire Department (CFD) revealed their completed custom-built multi-use $469,000 fire truck to the community last Thursday.
“We want to thank the citizens of Corbin, taxpayers for their dollars that paid for this truck,” CFD Chief Barry McDonald said.
McDonald has been with the Corbin Fire Department for 35 years and has been chief for 15 years. He said he has seen the department progress in the work they do for their city.
“I will be honest, when I first started here, we didn’t run any kind of medical calls, rescues or anything,” Chief McDonald said. “In fact when I first started, they would send the police out first before we responded to a fire to make sure it was actually burning first.”
CFD Batallion Chief James Smith, who oversaw the fire truck project, said this truck was built from the ground up to help assist the different emergencies the Corbin Fire Department now responds to.
“We do low- and high-angle rescues, medical calls, car wrecks and really whatever emergency our city has, we can respond to them better equipped more than ever,” Smith said.
The last fire truck the department got was a 1998 model which was a demo truck with basic needs for emergency firefighting, However, their needs outgrew that outdated truck.
The new truck has a foam system that is integrated in the water lines, twice the amount of water capacity, and custom storage space for rescue, medical and fire equipment.
“It really cuts down on the response time on rescue calls,” Smith said.
Mayor Suzie Razmus shared her excitement for the city fire department.
“I know the guys are going to get great use out of it. They are really deserving of it,” Razmus said. “I’m really happy to be able to provide this for the city of Corbin and our men.”
The Fire Department hopes this trucks can serve the community for many years to come.
The 18-month wait has proved to be worth the wait despite fire officials fighting supply chain shortages that no one could have planned for.
Southeast Apparatus built the fire truck from scratch right in Corbin, so it truly is a local truck.
“We are glad we kept it in house and in the city of Corbin,” Chief McDonald said.”We are very pleased.”
Smith is happy to see the project come to an end.
“I am relieved and very excited that this custom truck is finally complete and ready to be seen in action,” he said.
