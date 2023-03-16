LEXINGTON – David Swedler, DO, joins the CHI Saint Joseph Health – Center for Weight Loss Surgery, where he will serve as a robotic bariatric surgery specialist in the Lexington area.
Originally from the Midwest, Dr. Swedler completed his general surgery residency in Brooklyn, N.Y., and then furthered his training by doing a fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal minimally invasive surgery in Miami, Fla. His passion for bariatric surgery continued as a surgeon in Washington state, where he was one of three surgeons in the highest volume robotic bariatric surgery practice in the United States. Dr. Swedler said his relationship with patients is what drives him.
“I am very fortunate to be able to be a part of the team in weight loss surgery,” said Dr. Swedler. “This practice enables me to take the time to get to know people on a deeper level, and go through their weight loss journey with them. I see firsthand the positive and profound changes in peoples’ mental and physical health over time, and that’s very rewarding.”
Dr. Swedler specializes in robotic bariatric surgery, including complex revision procedures, and is looking forward to helping patients in the Lexington area embark on weight loss and overall health journeys – watching their transformation thanks in large part to the weight loss surgery.
“I went into health care because I wanted to be a useful member in the community,” said Dr. Swedler. “I never imagined just how much joy this career would bring me as I’ve helped so many people achieve personal goals they have never been able to reach before in their lives. With the advancements of minimally invasive surgery, particularly robotics, as well as the boon of experience in the field and several years experience in this practice at Saint Joseph East, we have a much more extensive knowledge of bariatric surgery compared to even 10 years ago. This translates to excellent patient experiences and great outcomes.”
Dr. Swedler said his patient philosophy is to identify with each patient and their problems.
“Almost everyone has an issue with their diet and weight to some degree, so it is very easy for me to identify with my patients. I want to fully understand what they’re going through before we come up with a plan together,” said Dr. Swedler. “Bariatric surgery is one of the most satisfying roles you can have in medicine. You can see the progress patients make as they come off many medications for several health problems – medications they may have been taking for years.”
Dr. Swedler has practiced general surgery for nearly 10 years, specializing exclusively in bariatric surgery since 2016, working at hospitals in New York, Florida and Washington. He is a certified American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeon (ASMBS). Dr. Swedler earned his Bachelor of Science in molecular genetics at The Ohio State University and completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Touro University in Vallejo, California.
In Dr. Swedler’s spare time, he enjoys traveling and visiting new places with his family, participating in outdoor activities, reading, and being involved in the local community.
Dr. Swedler is practicing at CHI Saint Joseph Health – Center for Weight Loss Surgery, located at 160 N Eagle Creek Drive, Suite 201, in Lexington. To make an appointment, call 859.967.5520.
