LONDON — Laurel County Emergency Management last week hosted a storm spotter training led and taught by Jane Marie Wix, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Jackson.
With April being the month in which Kentucky sees more tornados all year long, Laurel Emergency Management Director Justin Noah chose to host a training for first responders and the community.
“We always like to make sure we offer training here that is relatable to our responders, relatable to the public and that way we can help them be better prepared for severe weather,” Noah said.
The training was completely free.
The class taught attendees on how to identify certain storms both in personal viewing range and on radar. Additionally, they were taught how to use their new knowledge of weather to report storm damage — initially being the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service in real time and make reports to the NWS when they see damage and active storms.
Topics covered in the training were being able to spot rotation in storm clouds, the proper terms of different types of storms, reporting hail and reporting different types of wind damage and more.
Meteorologist Wix stressed the importance of staying safe when making reports. However, she expressed the importance of having trained storm spotters spread throughout the state.
The NWS in Jackson covers 37 counties in southeastern Kentucky. It would be impossible to have eyes and ears of professionals on the ground employed to watch for storms. Being a storm spotter is a great way to serve your community.
“Our technology can miss things or take time to understand the data it feeds us. Having storm spotters helps us not only warn people of severe weather but gather data on storm damage to better understand the weather that is happening in our communities,” Wix said.
The new storm spotters were encouraged to be on alert when pending bad weather is forecast because weather can change at any given moment.
“This training has been a great turnout. We have trained 39 storm spotters today,” Wix said. “This is one of the biggest storm spotter training we have had since well before Covid.”
If you are interested in becoming a storm spotter check out www.weather.gov/jkl/spotter.
