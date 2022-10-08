CORBIN — The October Movie in the Park, “Hocus Pocus”, hosted by the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, has been rescheduled for October 15. Showing times will be the same.
The weather was too unpredictable, and so Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen decided to move the showing of the movie.
So don’t fear: The Sanderson Sisters will be on the big screen in Corbin for a free movie night with popcorn, candy, and other free goodies from State Farm, Benchmark Family Services, and Anthem Medicaid.
“We hated to have to reschedule but we are looking forward to having everyone join us on October 15! Mark those calendars!” said Monhollen.
