Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong and gusty winds will begin to affect the area late tonight and will last through the day on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&