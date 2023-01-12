These students from the Tri-County area were recently named to the Dean’s List for Morehead State University’s fall semester:
• Emma Rose Brock of Corbin
• Alexis Kyleigh Brown of Barbourville
• Logan Walker Carnes of Gray
• Heather S. Hicks of East Bernstadt
• Morgan Paige Hoskins of London
• Samantha R. Johnson of Corbin
• Brandon Timothy Kearney of Rockholds
• Raynah Kelsch of Corbin
• Ethan Gage Morgan of London
• Zarric C. Queen of London
• Kathleen Ann Taylor of Corbin
• Noah Zachary Taylor of Corbin
• Mara Paige Wilson of Barbourville
• Kendahl A. Young of Barbourville
Morehead State University has ranked among the top public regional universities in the South for 19 consecutive years. In 2022, MSU earned its highest ranking to date, moving up to the “Top 15” as the #15 ranked public school in the South. MSU is also recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, Best Value Schools, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.
