CORBIN — The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund is on track to help hundreds of local children receive Christmas gifts this year.
According to SEKESF President Joe Caldwell, some 220 have signed up for the annual drive organized by the Corbin Rotary Club.
“Last year we had about the same number for the first two day signups,” Caldwell said, “then we had almost 250 on the makeup date.”
This year’s makeup sign up date for Tuesday, Nov. 29 — at which time Caldwell expects a substantial number of new signups.
Registration will take place 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. at the old Whitley County District Courtroom adjacent to Corbin City Hall.
Those interested in applying for the program need to bring their own personal identification, social security cards for all children being registered, SNAP award letter, paycheck stub if working, and other income documentation such as Social Security, SSI or retirement benefits. The program is open to children up to 17 years of age.
Gifts will be distributed from the Immanuel Baptist Church gymnasium on Saturday, December 17. Families will be given a time to come by to pick up their gifts.
Donations for the Empty Stocking Fund can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 511 Corbin, KY 40702.
