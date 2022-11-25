Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Valley Fog Overnight into Saturday Morning... The combination of clearing skies and light winds has led to areas of fog developing this evening, mainly south of the Mountain Parkway...and along and south of Highway 80 in far eastern Kentucky. The fog will be locally dense at times, especially along the main river basins and near larger sources of water. Motorists should use caution if traveling overnight and early Saturday morning...and be prepared for sudden changes in visibilities. Use low beam headlights in fog. The fog is expected to gradually lift and dissipate between 8 and 10 am Saturday morning.