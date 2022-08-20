Whitley Countians impacted by the flash flooding on July 31 will have a chance to speak with FEMA representatives in person with the opening of a Mobile Recovery Center tomorrow (Sunday, August 21) in Williamsburg.
The center will open at 368 Penny Lane, the location of the Whitley County Home Health Agency and local health department, through Tuesday, August 23.
Plans are for the mobile center to be back at the location September 2 through September 4.
Flood survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. Fixed centers are currently open in Jackson, Manchester, Leburn, Whitesburg, Hazard and Pikeville.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.
It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
