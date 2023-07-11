WILLIAMSBURG — The 2023 Whitley County Fair kicked off last weekend with the Miss Whitley County Fair pageant opened for individuals in the state of Kentucky.
This pageant cycle also saw the crowning for Miss Whitley County Queen, Miss Teen and Miss Pre-Teen, Little Miss and Mr.
Friday kicked off the two-day pageant event by crowning the traditional Miss Whitley County Fair in addition to Miss Whitley County — a local title that was a new addition to the pageant this year.
The winners receive a scholarship to University of the Cumberlands and a scholarship from Pepsi.
Michele Calton, president of the Whitley County Fair Board and Director of the Whitley County Fair pageants, explained that 35 years in pageantry has shown her why pageantry is important in women’s lives.
“This can be a stepping stone to their education and build self confidence that can help them further their career path.” Calton said.
The Miss Whitley County pageant on Friday night consisted of three stages — interview, swimwear and evening gown.
The winner will get to compete at the Kentucky State Fair pageant in January.
Carmon Todd, from Madisonville, Kentucky, won the traditional Miss Whitley County Fair title.
Todd was overwhelmed with tears when they announced her the winner.
“I just want to present myself and be the best person I can be for this entire community. I want to make sure other little girls are opened up to their best potential and so they can have so much fun like I did,” Todd said. “I came here to have fun today. I am so glad that I did because it is a long four-hour drive from Madisonville to here.”
June Correll, one of the judges, has been involved in three generations of pageantry with a vast pageant career (a Miss America Talent Award). She gave some comments about the chosen winners.
“What won it for this lady was her personality in interview; she is warm and fuzzy,” Correll said. “You feel like you have known her a long time and could talk to her all day.”
Todd is only 16.
“She was effervescent,” Correll said. “I’m happy for her and how thrilled she is tonight.”
The new Local Miss Whitley County Queen title went to Corbin native, Rachel Peace.
“I feel absolutely amazing after winning the local Miss Whitley County Fair title,” Peace said. “I competed last year and came in 4th place so to come back and actually win this year was great.”
Peace wants to focus on helping the Corbin Backpack Program, which serves local children in the community, grow.
“This young lady was totally opposite of the warm and fuzzy girl. She was so professional, so accomplished. She swept us away because of a whole different reason,” Correll said.
Correll was impressed with the young women competing this year at the Whitley County Fair pageant.
“I think there was four or five girls in this pageant that if they go to another local county fair, they will win,” Correll said. “They’ve just got to keep trying and keep practicing.”
Friday evening set the tone for a full day on Saturday as the competition continued for different age groups. Miss Teen, Pre-Teen and Little Mr. and Miss Whitley were all crowned.
Todd got the chance to help crown those younger than herself.
The little Miss and Mr. have two categories they compete in, Sunday Best and Pageant Dress.
Anna B. Johnson and Brooks Coffey, both age six, won over the judges and the crowd which led them to be crowned little Miss and Mr. Whitley they will go to compete at state in August.
There will also be representation for the Pre-Teen and Teen category for state from the Whitley County Fair pageant.
Pre-teen Annslee Darbi Rae Bennett, and Miss Teen Whitley Irelyn Brin Holbrook obtained each crown in this year’s competition.
You can look forward to several days full of activities as the 2023 Whitley County Fair officially gets underway on Wednesday. Check out the fair’s Facebook page for more information.
