MIDWAY — Friday, April 29, Midway University students, faculty, and staff gathered to see students present their senior capstone projects.
The Midway Research Symposium showcases senior students' capstone projects. Students work independently or on faculty-led projects to demonstrate the rigors of science. The capstone experience characterizes an intensive, scholarly final document, related to the major field of study.
At the Symposium, students discussed the projects through oral presentations or poster sessions, which allowed them to highlight their final accomplishments as a Midway student.
Students presenting at the event included:
Ayah Shakir of Lexington, KY
Hannah Robinson of London, KY
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area. Founded in 1847, Midway University's total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,800 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.
Undergraduate students can select from more than 20 career-focused majors. The University has 28 athletic teams including two equestrian teams. Academic and athletic scholarships are available. In fact, Midway University is the "Most Affordable Private University in Central Kentucky" with 98 percent of traditional undergraduate students receiving institutional aid.
Located on a 200-acre horse farm and in a bucolic rural location, the campus is both beautiful and safe. Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati, Ohio are within easy driving distance.
More information is available online at www.midway.edu or www.gomidwayeagles.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.