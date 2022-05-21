MIDWAY, KY — At the May 14 Commencement Ceremony, Midway University conferred degrees on 83 graduate students and 246 undergraduate students who completed their coursework over the last academic year. This graduating class included individuals from 31 states and 7 countries. During the ceremony, two awards were presented by the University - the President's Award and the Midway Woman Award.
Noah Ray (Reardan, Washington), President's Award - The President's Award is the highest honor bestowed upon a Midway University graduate. This award is presented to a graduate who has demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, and service. The recipient of this award must have maintained at least a 3.75 grade point average.
Noah is a graduating sport management student with significant service to Midway University and the community. During his time at Midway University, he has been named to the Dean's List every semester, graduating today with Summa Cum Laude honors and earning the Outstanding Sport Management Student Award. Outside of the classroom, Noah has been an outstanding student leader, having served in numerous student leadership roles and demonstrating a commitment to helping others. His service as a Peer Tutor, Resident Assistant, and Eagle Prep Leader also helped him earn the Midway University Eagle Leadership Award.
Madeline Sparks (Cynthiana, Kentucky), The Midway Woman Award - The Midway Woman Award is given to a graduating female undergraduate who demonstrates a profound sense of service to others and is a role model who exemplifies the core values of the University. Additionally, the recipient of the Midway Woman Award must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Madeline, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies with a concentration in equine health and rehabilitation, served as a resource for labs in the general first-year course, and as a tutor for any Equine class in need. Her excellence in the classroom, has qualified her for the Dean's List every semester, and earned her the Outstanding Equine Rehabilitation Award at this year's academic awards ceremony. Outside the classroom, she has received All-Academic Honors and was a regional qualifier while on the Midway Western Equestrian Team. She has a passion for spending time with youth in the community interested in horses and volunteering time to teach safe handling techniques.
The following is the list of graduates:
Mary Daly, MBA of London, KY
Jaclyn Jewell, MED of London, KY
Jayla Jones, BS of Lily, KY
Hannah Robinson, AS of London, KY
