WILLIAMSBURG — Mel Robbins, host of the #1 ranking Podcast, bestselling author and entrepreneur, spoke on her globally famous encouraging topic of the “5-Second Rule” at University of the Cumberlands on Thursday — part of the annual Excellence in Leadership series sponsored by the Forcht Group of Kentucky.
Robbins taught those in attendance how one can use a count of five going backwards to help them accomplish tasks in their life that otherwise may be difficult to start.
The topic rooted in psychology and science has helped thousands through one of the most popular TEDx talks of all time, her best-selling books and speaking engagements around the world.
“The moment you feel yourself hesitate... count backwards 5-4-3-2-1 then move,” Robbins said.
Robbins shared real stories of those who have shared the 5 second rule saved them from committing suicide.
Both students and community members attended the free event at the O. Wayne Rollins Center at the Cumberlands.
Robbins encouraged those in attendance to start networking with others and face the feeling of fear they get when faced with uncomfortable situations.
She demonstrated that as we face our fears head on, the feeling of fear in our bodies dissipate.
“If you made the changes you’re avoiding, you’d have the life you deserve,” Robbins encouraged the crowd.
Robbins searched the crowd for an individual who looked uncomfortable at the thought of being called upon and speak in front of the large crowd.
One individual in the back was chosen after he was avoiding eye contact.
The participant shared his heart was racing but he agreed to get on stage with Robbins.
Robbins took him up front and made the student sing “Happy Birthday” in front of the entire crowd. Afterward, he shared that with each activity Robbins made him do, his heart rate became normal.
She encouraged the young man to face his fears and never let that feeling of fear hold him back as he is pursuing to be a coach through his studies at UC.
The president of the college, Dr. Larry Cockrum, surprised the college student participant with a new iPad.
Robbins encourages people to believe in themselves and inspires them to take actions that will change their life with statements like.
“You don’t need permission,” Robbins said. “You need to take action.”
You can find more of Robbins’ motivational advice on TikTok and buy her work wherever books are sold.
