Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of around 35 mph are expected. * WHERE...Bath, Rowan, Menifee, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley and Morgan Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong will cause rough waves on area lakes, creating hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution. &&