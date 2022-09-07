CORBIN — Each year the medical staff at Baptist Health Corbin award scholarships to recognize and reward academic accomplishments of healthcare students.
Anthony Powers, President, stated, “These scholarships are awarded to students from the Tri-County area in order to keep our greatest resources close to home.”
Recipients must be from the Tri-County area and currently be enrolled and working on a healthcare-related degree. Of the 18 scholarships, four are in medicine, eight in nursing, three in pharmacy, one in physical therapy, one in speech language pathology and one in Doctor of Nursing Practice.
There were four special scholarships awarded, which were funded by the medical staff and Baptist Health Corbin. To be eligible for one of these scholarships, the students have to be medical students:
• Makayla Mack was awarded the annual $2,000 Rod Weisert Scholarship.
• Mallory Allen was awarded the annual $2,000 Mohammad Jawed Scholarship.
• Noah Steely was awarded the $2,000 scholarship in memory of Dr. Truman Perry
• Lucas Maxey was awarded the newly founded Dr. Danny Struck Scholarship.
2022 Recipients of the Medical Staff Academic Scholarships are:
• Mallory Allen - $2,000 – Dr. Mohammad Jawed Academic Scholarship - Medicine
• Tracy Bruck - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship – Doctor of Nursing Practice
• Trey Carter - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Pharmacy
• Emily Davenport - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Taylor Holcomb - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Meghan Jackson - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Pharmacy
• Jenna Johnson - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship – Speech Language Pathology
• Makayla Mack - $2,000 – Dr. Rod Weisert Academic Scholarship - Medicine
• Lucas Maxey - $2,000 – Dr. Danny Strunk Academic Scholarship - Medicine
• Carlie McArthur - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Summer Rains - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Ellie Rose - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Noah Steely - $2,000 – Dr. Truman Perry Academic Scholarship - Medicine
• Ryleigh Dallas Swafford - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Dylan Wilson - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship – Physical Therapy
• Jordan Wilson - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Pharmacy
• Madicyn Wynn - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship - Nursing
• Brittany Vanhook - $1,500 – Medical Staff Academic Scholarship – Nursing
Congratulations to each recipient!
