Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Chad Jackson with the Corbin Fire Department drove the streets of Corbin Wednesday morning to spread good cheer and encouragement through the tough times. As people are encouraged to stay home and maintain social distance, Razmus joined with WYMT's Hannah Reynolds and drove around town to wave to those at home doing what Gov. Andy Beshear continues to ask Kentuckians to do. People stood and sat on their porches and yards waving as Mayor Razmus used a public address speaker on the vehicle to share words of encouragement. Mayor Razmus posted on Facebook Tuesday asking for those who would like a drive-by visit and formed a route to travel Wednesday. She said she would work on a new route next week. | Photos by Erin Cox

