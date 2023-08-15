CORBIN — The NIBROC stage was filled to the brim with talent from all over the south Saturday night. However, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus surprised a talented local songwriter by officially proclaiming her song, “Corbin, Kentucky Sweetest Spot in the South,” the official song of the city.
Debra Young, born and raised in Corbin and a Corbin High School graduate, was overflowing with excitement after the official announcement.
“It’s beyond belief; I am shocked,” Young said. “It’s wonderful. I think I put this out in around 2001.”
Young’s song is a historical reminder of local beloved places that are now faded away along with many of its people. However, her song will help keep memories alive for upcoming generations for many years to come.
Zac Hart, a featured NIBROC local musician and vocalist who is now staging his career in the popular music-driven Nashville area, learned Young’s song so all of Corbin could hear the tune of Corbin’s past.
The tune mentioned people and places like: Gerry’s, McFarland Cemetery, Redhound fan Joe Moore, Hippodrome Theatre, Junior at Lanham’s Shell and Three Sisters Rock in the summer.
Mayor Razmus was also full of excitement as her surprise proclamation was a success.
“I was happy to bring this song into the spotlight where it needed to be. Debbie has captured the essence of our community and I look forward to hearing it sung again and again as the years go by,” Razmus said.
“I am just tickled to death,” Young proclaimed. “I never thought this would happen in my life.”
It wasn’t the last time Razmus was seen on stage Saturday evening. During the Bucktown All-Stars performance, the mayor extended some Corbin Southern hospitality by presenting the New Orleans-based band with an official “Corbin Cowbell” — which she played during one of their songs of the evening.
The cowbell instrument was covered with stickers from local spots in Corbin to remind the band of the Sweetest Spot in the South.
NIBROC came to an end Saturday evening but the Corbin spirit spread throughout the week won’t be going away anytime soon.
