On the first Friday in May, roses will be presented and a new winner will be crowned following an important race (no, not that race, it happens in Louisville the next day). This race has been happening in our community for the past 80 years and is extremely important to many in our community: to the high school girls and tiny girls who run the race dreaming to become May Queen or Tiny Queen; to the elementary school children who present dances during the program and receive funds for their classrooms; and, to the multitude of non-profit causes that have benefitted from the numerous donations given throughout those 80 years.
The May Day Festival is a fundraising event for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin. All proceeds are used to fund community service projects, and a portion each year is donated to the school classes participating in the program. Through the years, your monetary votes for the young ladies competing for May Day Queen and May Day Tiny Queen, have enabled the Ossoli Club to fund or contribute to community organizations, projects, and events. Examples include: Corbin School System’s theater programs, The Carnegie Center, Corbin Cares, Corbin School System’s Family Resource Centers, Team Kentucky, Corbin Public Library, Baptist Health Foundation, Corbin Senior Citizens, the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Lion’s Club.
Members of the business community are helping us publicize our event by posting candidate pictures and “voting boxes” in their respective businesses.
All donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail, online, or by dropping your cash/check in the candidate’s voting box at her host business. If you want to donate online, go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If voting by mail, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate choice on the memo line, and mail to the Ossoli Foundation, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702. Fund raising will end at noon on Friday, April 28.
