CORBIN — Reid Elizabeth Bryant, the 2023 May Queen, and Hampton Dru Farmer, this year’s Tiny Queen, will be crowned Friday night, May 5, at 7 p.m. during the 80th presentation of the May Day Festival at the Arena in Corbin.
Reid is the daughter of Michael and Rhonda Bryant. She will be escorted by Jacob Henson, son of Lee and Heather Henson.
Hampton is the daughter of Hailee Farmer. Her escort will be her cousin, Hayes Allen Farmer, son of Jeremy and Lindsey Farmer.
First runner up to the May Queen is Addison Claire Bingham, daughter of Chris and Robyn Bingham. Justice Mckague, son of Jedediah and Molly Mckague, is her escort.
Second runner up is Lily Reese Herren, daughter of Chris and Rebecca Vawter Herren. Her escort is Logan Cornett, son of Michael Cornett and Tonya Cornett.
Third runner up is Addison Grace Bonham, daughter of Hailey Bonham and Jason Bonham. Spencer Howard, son of Michael Howard and Melanie Howard, will be her escort.
Fourth runner up, Maycee Turner, daughter of Chassidy Turner and David Turner, will be escorted by Braxton Carroll, son of Josh and Tiffany Carroll.
Fifth runner up is Caroline Combs, daughter of Tony and Carla Combs. Her escort will be Zander Curry, son of Toby and Angel Curry.
Sixth runner up, Addie Foley, is the daughter of David and Jenny Foley. She will be escorted by Trey Blalock, son of Ashley Bryson and Tyrone Blalock.
Completing the Queen’s court, in alphabetical order, are:
Jadeyn Grace Allen, daughter of Shanna Eaton and Brandon Allen. Ethan Rose, son of Gene and Jessica Gregory, is her escort;
Katie Bolton, daughter of Brandon and Sheena Bolton. Her escort is Braxton Cima, son of Anthony and Vicki Cima;
Haley Brooke Carr, daughter of Russell and Jeana Carr. Joshua Edwards, son of Rodney and Becky Edwards, is her escort;
Emely Colchado, daughter of Dennys and Hector Colchado. Noah Giles, son of Richard and Valerie Giles, will be her escort;
Erin Reese Edwards, daughter of Jeffery and Kelly Edwards. Her escort for the evening is Israel Summers, son of George and Jennifer Cerveny;
Emma Grace Faulkner, daughter if Chris and Heather Faulkner. Joshua Pellegrini, son of Bill and Larietta Elliott, will be her escort.
Susanna Faith Gilbert, daughter of Leroy Gilbert and Tamra Gilbert. She will be escorted by Jeffrey Scott Morton, son of Dr. Steve and Kim Morton;
Emma Reece Good, daughter of Dwayne and Crystal Good. Ben Teague, son of Randale and Kim Teague, is her escort;
Addyson Eva Grace Henson, daughter of Jade Martin and Antwan Henson. Max Farmer, son of Shannon and Missy Farmer, will be her escort;
Morgan Hicks, daughter of Richard Hicks and Sarah Hicks. Conner Blackburn, son of Keith Blackburn and Ronnie and Leanna Smith, will be her escort;
Sida Layleigh Hill, daughter of Tim and Lanta Hill. Her escort will be Gavin Hughes, son of Jenni and Ricky Hughes;
Shayna Alysse Hubbs, daughter of Shane and Mindy Hubbs. Tyson Blalock, son of Tyrone Blalock and Ashley Hart, is her escort;
Madison Hunter, daughter of Jennifer Hanlon and Wendell Hunter. Ethan Mott, son of Nick and Amanda Mott, is her escort;
Chloe Bella Lefevers, daughter of Clint and Carrie Lefevers. Her escort for the evening is Jonah Mahan, grandson of Sharron and Randy Mahan;
Aubreyann Alyce Maggard, daughter of Amanda Smith and Shane Maggard. Lucas Frederick, son of Christine Marley-Frederick and Bryon Frederick, is her escort.
Ava Maguet, daughter of Erin Cima and Matt Maguet. Her escort is Sheel Patel, son of Tony Patel and Smita Patel;
Savannah Marie Mayer, daughter of Steve and Christine Mayer. BJ Jackson, son of Brent and Jenni Lou Jackson, is her escort;
Olivia Paige McArthur, daughter of Rob and Lynn McArthur. Her escort will be John Thomas Ball, son of Collin and Catherine Ball;
Katharine Morton, daughter of Tony and Heather Morton. She will be escorted by Quinn Maguet, son of Eric and Daria Maguet;
Heaven Roark, daughter of Joshua and Karen Longworth. Leelan White, son of Brandon and Melissa Mullis, will be her escort;
Alana Carissa Stidham, daughter of Jimmy and Crystal Stidham. Gabriel Cima, son of Armondo and Karen Cima, is her escort for the evening.
The May Queen’s trumpeters will be Kash Brown and Wyatt Reeves. Kash is the 4-year-old son of Hunter and Megan Brown. Wyatt is the 4-year-old son of Seth and Sarah Reeves.
The Queen’s flower girls will be: Kennedy Rae Gibson, the 4-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Gibson; Ramsey Harris, the 5-year-old daughter of Tyler and Hannah Harris; Charlotte Annalee Preston, the 5-year-old daughter of Jon and Morgan Preston; and, Lainey Williams, the daughter of Curtis and Lynda-Lindsey Williams.
The trainbearers for the Queen will be Bentley Barton and Reedy Harris. Bentley is the 6-year-old son of Rex and Megan Barton. Reedy is the 5-year-old son of Tyler and Hannah Harris.
The 2023 Tiny Queen’s court consists of:
First runner up Brooklyn Sizemore, the 6-year-old daughter of Travis and Ashley Sizemore;
Second runner up Raylan Marie Gibson, the 6-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Gibson;
Third runner up Lola Beth Foley, the 6-year-old daughter of Brent and Bethany Foley; and,
Fourth runner up Gracyn Jewel Elliott, the 5-year-old daughter of Sean and Leah Elliott.
Completing the court, in alphabetical order, are:
Blakely Grae Dixon, the 5-year-old daughter of Cody and Kayla Dixon;
Haidyn Breyer Farley, the 5-year-old daughter of Andrew and Kassidy Farley;
Hayley Anne Noell Griffith, the 5-year-old daughter of Cameron and Faith Griffith;
Layla Rose Lamkin, the 5-year-old daughter of Keith and Audrey Lamkin;
Reagan Meadors, the 6-year-old daughter of Mackenzie Dilbeck and Travis Meadors;
Luna Rosario, the 5-year-old daughter of Christopher and Amber Rosario;
Scout Rebekah Smith, the 5-year-old daughter of Jake and Brianna Smith; and,
Jaylee York, the 6-year-old daughter of Jason and Virgie York.
The Ossoli Club of Corbin would like to thank all the host businesses, the candidates and their families, our newspapers, the program participants, and everyone who “voted” to make this year’s May Day a special event in many young people’s lives. The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a member of GFWC Kentucky.
