CORBIN — Iconic southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) is headed to Corbin Arena this August with five decades worth of music as part of their 2023 “Infinite Road Tour.”
Tickets go on sale for the August 17 date this Friday.
Ironically Marshall Tucker was never actually a member of the band. According to American Songwriter, the band’s namesake was a blind piano tuner who passed away last January at the age of 99. In 1972, the band formed in Spartanburg, South Carolina to form a southern rock group. One day while rehearsing in a warehouse, they found an old key ring inscribed with Tucker’s name and thus The Marshall Tucker Band was born.
Over the years, MTB has released more than 20 studio albums featuring hits such as “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “Ramblin.’”
MTB will be joined at The Arena by special guest Don Felder, the guitar wizard best known for his work as a member of the Eagles.
General public sales start Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. through The Arena’s box office (606-258-2020) or Ticketmaster.com.
