WILLIAMSBURG — Former Williamsburg City School Principal Jack Foley died Wednesday.
Foley was principal from 1969-1992 at the school.
The school system posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying, "Williamsburg City School lost both a legend and a legacy with this morning’s passing of Jack V. Foley."
The post continued, "He will be remembered for his high expectations of performance and his unique, caring concerns for ALL students. Mr. Foley demanded excellence! Through his leadership, he maintained and improved a school culture that centered around student achievement at very high levels."
Prior to becoming principal, Foley taught high school English at Williamsburg and Foley was also a highly decorated veteran.
His wife, Ann, and his sons, Jack, Jr., and James survive.
