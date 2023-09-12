Fun and learning can go together, even for adults! That is exactly what happened in Richmond on Saturday, August 19, at First Baptist Church, Richmond. The KY WMU hosted a “Leadwell” Conference for WMU, Women on Mission, members and leaders. Attendees could attend sessions such as Starting Well, Discerning Your Call, Teaching Youth, Publicizing/Promoting the Work, and Mentoring Your Leaders. The group heard many times that “Missions should be the overflow of our discipleship.”
During one of the sessions, members brainstormed ways to Learn About Missions, Support/Give to Missions, Do Missions/Tell About Jesus, and Pray for Missions.
From the Knox Association of Baptists WMU were Claudia Greenwood, Kentucky WMU Vice-President Marti Partin, Elaine Williams, Kentucky WMU Executive Board Member Sarah Watkins and Dawanna Ramsey.
