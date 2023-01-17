The Oxford Dictionary defines survival as “the state of continuing to live or exist, often despite difficulty or danger, the struggle for survival.” Cheryl Steele Tinsley is just that – an example of survival.
Many may ask, “Is there a purpose to tragedy and profound loss?” This is part of the synopsis from Tinsley’s new non-fiction release, Wave by Wave: A Memoir of Survival, Faith and How God Works. When unimaginable situations arise, we must force the decision to survive ultimately; we have to persevere through the pain that we face and find every possibility to come out on the other side as a survivor.
Tinsley, a 13-year veteran Social Studies teacher at Corbin High School, recently released her first book telling her story of tragedy, survival, triumph and how each person can learn to persevere regardless of their outstanding circumstances.
Wave by Wave{/em} is a powerful memoir that recounts a near-death experience Tinsley had as a 20-year-old camp counselor. In 1980, she and her friends were caught in a rare, deadly storm on Lake Huron that capsized their boat.
The Detroit, Michigan native stated, “There truly is no scientific reason that I should be alive right now.”
Tinsley’s book describes how one’s life, not just her story, can be completely altered when faced with fatality and how God’s guidance can get us through the unthinkable and unfathomable.
When asked what she hopes readers will take with them from this story, Tinsley answered, “Hope. Everyone faces storms in life, but you must remember that there is hope for better days ahead.”
Though Wave by Wave contains strong religious themes due to her strong faith, Tinsley wants readers to understand that this book is not only for believers in Christ but for anyone who has ever faced or is facing something they fear they can’t survive. At its core, it is a story of personal trials, hope, and survival. Survival is the central theme.
Remembering the dictionary definition of survival, Wave by Wave portrays instances which every reader can relate to or empathize with — allowing for a larger following than just the faith-based. Tinsley said she has begun receiving messages daily from people all over the country who have been “inspired” and “touched” by her testimony. Although the tragic accident on Lake Huron happened more than 40 years ago, the message of Wave by Wave is still relatable and significant today.
Tinsley is currently working with the Corbin Public Library to hold a book signing in mid-February.
Tinsley’s book is now available for order on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble as well as her author website, www.wavebywave.net.
