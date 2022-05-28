CAMPBELLSVILLE — The academic honors' President's List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following local students have been named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Campbellsville University:
Jakob Begley of Manchester, KY.
Seth Bohl of Heidrick, KY.
Madison Sheppard of London, KY.
Logan Bargo of Corbin, KY.
