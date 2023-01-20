School News

CAMPBELLSVILLE — The academic honors dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

• Logan Bargo of Corbin

• Jakob Begley of Manchester, KY 40962

• Trey Kissel of London

• Caylan Mills of Flat Lick

• Stephany Mix of Heidrick, KY

