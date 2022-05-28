BEREA — Berea College would like to congratulate all students who received a Bachelor's degree conferred on May 8.
Amanda Barton of Woodbine (40771)
Lona Cobb of Frakes (40940)
Jaden Johnson of London (40741)
Addie McDonald of Barbourville (40906)
Abigail Sell of Corbin (40701)
Berea College's 2022 Commencement Ceremony was held Sunday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. in Seabury Arena. Guest speaker Geoffrey Canada, globally renowned president and creator of the Harlem Children's Zone and known for his advocacy for education reform, spoke during the ceremony on meeting challenges facing our youth.
Canada was raised by a single mother in the Bronx, one of the most devastated communities in the United States. Despite his circumstances, he still managed to excel academically, receiving a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a master's degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Upon graduating, Canada vowed to help children who grew up in disadvantaged circumstances to succeed through education.
Canada created the Harlem Children's Zone, a birth-through-college network of programs serving more than 13,000 low-income students and families in a 97-block area of central Harlem and New York City. The unprecedented success of the program has attracted the attention of the world, leading Canada to be named one of Time's most influential people in 2011 and one of Fortune magazine's 50 greatest leaders in 2014. Later, President Barack Obama created the Promise Neighborhoods Initiative to replicate Canada's model across the country.
"The promise I made as a teen, that I would get a great education and come back to rescue the children trapped in our urban ghettos, was something I took seriously. And I have spent my life trying to keep that promise," Canada said during his remarks.
"The best of America is yet to come," he added. "The work we don't complete that attempts to make this a better country, the next generation will finish. In 1900, when Susan B. Anthony-another of my role models who courageously fought to end slavery, then led the women's suffrage movement-was asked when women would get the right to vote, she said, 'It will come, but I shall not see it. It is inevitable. We can no more deny forever the right of self-government to one-half our people than we could keep the Negro forever in bondage. It will not be wrought by the same disrupting forces that freed the slave, but come it will, and I believe within a generation.' Fourteen years after her death, the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote was passed."
After 30 years with the Harlem Children's Zone, Canada stepped down as CEO but continues to serve as president.
In 2020, Canada founded the William Julius Wilson Institute (WJW), which serves as a national platform to help communities across the country impacted by poverty to design and implement their own place-based programs. Its first initiative will be to combat the devastation of COVID-19 in the Black community.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College's motto "God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth," speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
