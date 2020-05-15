Look for local faces in “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020” which is set to air simultaneously across ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as a broad alliance of social media and streaming platforms. The one-hour primetime special airs at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and will honor the more than 3 million high school seniors across the country.
Williamsburg High School sent photos of the school’s graduates, at the request of the Kentucky Education Commissioner, to be included in the program on Saturday.
According to the Graduate Together website, “As coronavirus has prompted the cancellation of high school graduation ceremonies across the country, The Entertainment Industry Foundation, The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute, and a broad coalition of partners are coming together to pay tribute to millions of high school seniors, their extraordinary teachers, and their families, as rally everyone around a message of hope and unity.”
The website continues, “Artists, athletes, musicians, commencement speakers, influencers, and cultural icons will show their support with performances and messages featuring students, teachers, and their families from coast to coast.”
