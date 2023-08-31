CORBIN — First screening of the locally directed, edited, produced and written short called “That Groovy Rotten Smell” will be taking place this Saturday.
The event is a free showing of Matthew Smitley’s second professionally-produced project.
The short film is a coming-of-age story about a 16-year-old girl embarking on a journey after she leaves her house during a power outage in the summer. Little does she know the journey that awaits her.
“This story evolves into something else and brings up difficult and important topics that might not be expected,” Smitley said.
He added that this movie would be for anyone from teenage years on up.
The film was professionally created right here in Corbin. Smitley noted that one scene had over 200 extras and was filmed on a local baseball field.
“People will notice others they know in this film and their names in the credits,” Smitley enthused.
Some of those names include Mayor of Corbin Suzie Razmus and Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission Director Maggy Monhollen. Both of them are listed as executive producers.
“Many people associate executive producers with money but the mayor and Maggy [are] far more than a financial supporter. We could not have made this movie without the help and guidance of those two,” Smitley praised.
Smitley said he truly is proud of the work he and his team has produced and thanked many.
“We can’t pay anyone, but I am so thankful these people bought in and helped in any way they could whether it be extras in the film, help on the set or organizing film days,” Smitley said. “They helped because they thought this story was cool and believed in it, and I am so thankful.”
You can check out the screening of “That Groovy Rotten Smell” this Saturday at the Tri-County Cineplex for free at 7 p.m.
Smitley is a 2016 graduate of Corbin High School and studied at multiple colleges and areas of film in his journey to receive his college degree.
“This was definitely a collaborative effort. I feel like I strived to make this the best it could be. I wanted to approve and make sure everything in this film belonged,” he said.
The Corbin community will get the chance to see everything come together on Saturday. Check it out.
