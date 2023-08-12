KNOXVILLE — Corbin resident Debbie James took top honors for her creativity and workmanship at the 42nd Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) June 23-24 at the Knoxville Expo Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The quilt show featured more than 200 stunning quilts and approximately $6,000 in awards.
James won Best in Show – Small Quilt for her masterpiece called “Fancy Herbs Flowers and Friends.”
The Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee strives to advance the knowledge and appreciation of the craftsmanship, artistic expression, and historical significance of quiltmaking; to sponsor and support charitable projects to provide encouragement to those in need; and to promote friendship through shared activities. The guild’s approximately 100 members range from novice to master quilters in diverse quilt styles, including traditional and art quilts, complex and minimalist modern designs, miniatures and bed-sized, and hand- or machine-stitched.
For more information, visit www.smokymtnquilters.com or follow them on Facebook.
