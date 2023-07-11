CORBIN — Much of the city’s music scene came together recently to honor one of their own.
“Jon Booth loved local music, but he was local music,” fellow musician Josh Teague said of his late colleague, who passed away in February at 37 years of age from a cardiac episode.
Local musicians gathered at White Rabbit Records downtown on July 1, for a memorial concert with some of Booth’s closest friends and family center stage honoring him through one of his biggest passions in life, local music. His friends and family planned the memorial close to what would have been Booth’s 38th birthday.
Not only did Booth perform music, he was a talented songwriter.
“I think he was born to write songs. He could do it without much effort and that was very special,” Cody Driggers, another Corbin musician, said about Booth.
Driggers honored his friend with the opening set of the concert — with the last song being an original song inspired by their friendship since middle school. The two men grew up in Corbin together and grew their talent for music during the same time.
Drigger’s original song, “Jon’s Song,” was sung like this:
“We met in the 5th grade
We were weird in the same way
We stayed freaks, through the days
I know you loved me, in your own way
You know I love you, even in the fade
Now, I bet your mind is clear
Now, I bet you feel no fear
But we’re still right here
Singing your songs, with your Dad and Mom
And I hope you’d be proud
And I know you’d say, play it f--ing loud
When we were young, had time to kill
We’d drive around, listen to Built To Spill
But now you walk amongst the pines
Far beyond, these crooked county lines
And I hope you would be proud
And I know you’d say, play it f--ing loud.”
“He was one of the guys that first started playing shows around here in high school around 2003-2004,” Driggers said.
Zach Hensley, owner of White Rabbit Records, also grew up in the area.
“The back room here (at White Rabbit) when it was owned by Justin, I would come around here and practice music with bands I was in. Jon was always here too,” Hensley said. “In middle school, there weren’t shows or concerts in the area. As independent musicians, we just kinda played and built a music scene around here.”
Another emotional song played at the memorial was “Masterpiece” by Big Thief.
Booth’s fiancée, Michelle McQueen, shared the importance of the song to their relationship.
“They’re a band that Jon and I both love and this song was our absolute favorite. There are so many lines that we felt matched our relationship from the beginning and throughout,” McQueen said.
One line is especially meaningful: “Wrapping my left arm around your right, ready to walk you through the night.”
“Just beautiful,” McQueen said. “It’s entirely heartbreaking now because the song also refers to one of two friends passing away and the grief that is felt losing someone who means so much.”
The song says: “There’s only so much letting go you can ask someone to do. So I’ll keep you by my side, I will not give you to the tide, I’ll even walk you in my stride, Marie.”
McQueen continued, “The song stayed relevant throughout to what our relationship was and it will always be important and hold the most special place in my heart.”
Booth’s life passion went far beyond music. He had a love for people.
“He loved everybody. He just exuded love. I don’t think he ever met a stranger,” Teague said. “Every time I would see him, he would just grab me into the biggest hug and was always so excited. He was genuinely that way with everybody.”
McQueen agreed.
“He was the most beautiful, kind, caring, hilarious, and talented person I’ve ever known. I was blessed to have any time with him at all,” she said.
His family at the memorial shared memories about Booth and how he had a way of reading people and connecting with everyone he met. He loved people and always tried to lift their spirits, they said.
“Jon Booth was the best hype man you have ever met in your life,” Teague said. “He was so appreciative and enthusiastic and local music and most importantly, people.”
Those who helped plan the event hope to make this a yearly show to celebrate Booth’s birthday every year.
“I really want to keep Jon’s memory alive through music. His influence on music and the support he had on local music has to stay alive,” Teague said. “We want to keep that going by using this and Jon’s legacy as a beacon for local music.”
Teague said Booth would have loved the event.
“Tonight was all about remembering the good times, good music and good friends. That has Jon all over it,” Teague said.
