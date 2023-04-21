JBK, Inc. Roofing Division recently received two awards from Duro-Last Inc., known as the “World’s Best Roof.” Duro-Last is the world’s largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems.
JBK Roofing received the Eagle Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and 2022 sales excellence.
“Duro-Last contractors are dedicated and driven. In a year of price increases, supply chain issues and labor shortages, they demonstrated remarkable resilience to set records. JBK is among those who exceed expectations,” Duro-Last Chairman of the Board Jack Burt said. “We are honored to recognize the hard work and accomplishments our network of authorized contractors achieved. JBK has set expectations for high-quality work and sales goals, only to meet those and set higher expectations. We are proud to work with such a professional team and are excited for the year ahead.”
“We accept the Eagle award with honor and excitement,” said Brandon Keck of JBK. “We survived a rather chaotic year and came out stronger. We attribute our accomplishments both to our partnership with Duro-Last and to the dedication of our entire team at JBK. We continue to focus on being successful with quality installations that exceed customer expectations.”
In addition, JBK Roofing received the highest quality distinction, the Platinum Contractor Award.
Duro-Last’s Director of Quality Assurance, Mitch Guettler wrote:
“I am pleased to inform you that JBK Roofing has earned the highest quality distinction given to our contractors, the ‘Platinum Contractor Award.’ This achievement has placed JBK, Inc. in the top 3% of our contractors, consistently installing the highest quality roofing systems in 2022.
To achieve this award, JBK Roofing has installed and Duro-Last has inspected over 500,000 sq. ft., scored in the ‘outstanding’ category on all commercial installations, and warranted five or more commercial jobs in 2022. In other words, JBK Roofing has worked its way to be the ‘best of the best’ through commitment to quality, dedication to detail, and hard work. Congratulations!
Duro-Last may produce the ‘World’s Best Roof®,’ but we rely on JBK Roofing’s expert workmanship to ensure a high-performing, long-lasting roofing system. Again, congratulations on a job well done. We are truly honored to work with contractors like you, who value quality as much as we do.”
{p class=”p1”}JBK, Inc. Roofing is a locally-owned commercial roofing contractor located in Corbin at 1486 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. JBK Roofing has been serving the commercial roofing needs of Kentucky and Tennessee for 25 years.
