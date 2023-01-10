CORBIN — In celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Corbin churches banded together on Monday, Jan. 9 to give back to local law enforcement by offering a free meal catered by David’s Steakhouse and served by volunteers.
Members of Corbin Police Department, Fire Department and other first responders enjoyed a southern style spread of food at The Corbin Center, where the event took place.
The meals could also be carried out for their coworkers who couldn’t leave their post.
The churches provided enough free food for 200 people. When they realized they had extras, they called nearby businesses so employees could enjoy a free meal during their lunch breaks.
Mike Hopkins, with 17th Street Christian Church and part of a local organization called Cumberland Valley’s Men For Christ, says they want to continue serving others.
“We want to love the community in ways they aren’t used to,” Hopkins said.
During the height of the pandemic, the Cumberland Valley’s Men For Christ served over 700 medical staff in Corbin.
“We just want to keep on loving on people that seem to not be loved as much as they should be,” Hopkins stated. “Now it’s time to give back to law enforcement.”
The organization chose to host their luncheon on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was created by multiple organizations in 2015 to express their gratitude for officers across the United States.
Other churches who volunteered their efforts at Monday’s event were from East Corbin, Locust Grove, West Corbin and Woodbine.
South Laurel High School senior Avery Darden volunteered with her dad, Andrew Darden. They are both from Steele’s Chapel Christian Church.
“I really like community service. It’s a great way to help and share the word of God,” Avery said. “More people should get involved.”
Andrew said it’s a gratifying thing to be able to volunteer and give back with his daughter.
“The law enforcement are out there working and keeping people safe. They miss holidays and birthdays to do this,” Andrew said. “We just want to give back a little bit and say thank you for all they do.”
Corbin Police Department Major Coy Wilson said he appreciates what the volunteers are doing for law enforcement.
“It makes you feel like people actually appreciate what you have done or what you are doing,” Maj.Wilson said.
Corbin Fire Department Captain Phillip Martin and Lieutenant Tyler Tye enjoyed a lunch and brought back some for the rest of the crew on call.
“We appreciate what they are doing,” Lt. Tye said.
“There’s a lot of churches around town that do stuff for us all the time,” added Capt. Martin. “It’s always appreciated.”
