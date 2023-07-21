Lakyn Reign Moyers is the 4-year-old daughter of Holden and Kayla Moyers from Corbin, KY. Lakyn competed for her second national title June 28th-July 1st in Franklin, TN.
Lakyn was so excited when her name was announced as the new America’s Majestic Miss National Baby 2023. Lakyn is proud to represent the state of Kentucky. She has goals in place at just 4 years old and hopes to make Kentucky proud.
Lakyn currently holds two national titles with the other being Wee Miss U.S. of Amerifest National Pageants that she will soon crown her new successor. Since being in pageantry the past 2.5 years, Lakyn has gained so much self confidence and has had so many opportunities to prep her for the future. Pageantry has been very rewarding and she is so excited to make a difference.
Follow along with her through Facebook Americas Majestic Miss National Baby 2023 Lakyn Moyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.