CORBIN — Lakyn Moyers, age 3 from Corbin, now presents as 2022 Amerifest national title holder of Wee Miss US!
She won the title last month in French Lick, Indiana.
Lakyn is the daughter of Holden and Kayla Moyers. She started her first pageant last August in 2021 and has worked so hard for this title, according to her parents.
Lakyn encourages everyone to keep their head held high and never give up when things get tough; if you’re after something continue to go for it until you reach your goal just like she did.
