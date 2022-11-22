LONDON — Thousands of children go to sleep every night on a couch, a mattress pulled from a dumpster, or even the floor. This is a problem that is more common than you might think.
With many charities providing clothing, meals and toys, little help goes to something as permanent as providing suitable beds and bedding. That's where Sleep in Heavenly Peace, KY-London Chapter, comes in.
SHP is a group of volunteers dedicated to finding those young children living without the luxury of sleeping on a bed or even laying their heads on a pillow. Through the efforts of volunteers and generous donations, bunk beds are built and delivered to those children who are otherwise sleeping on couches, blankets or even floors.
The local chapter serves Laurel and Knox counties. SHP originated in Idaho in 2012 but has grown into a nationwide non-profit organization, 100% of all donations go to children in need. It's the only charity that provides hand-made beds to children who otherwise don’t have a bed of their own to sleep in. The program works with local businesses, churches and individuals to host Build Days. Aside from building, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will personally deliver the beds to the children in need.
The latest local Build Day was sponsored by New Hope Recovery and Counseling, located in London, with Walmart donating 31 sets of bedding.
“There are many different reasons a child may be without a bed, but whatever the reason, Sleep in Heavenly Peace can help, ”Tracey Lunsford, Co-President of the SHP's London chapter said. “There are 326 chapters of this charity. They are in other countries, and once I did my research on the program, I knew this was something I could get behind and help with.”
Lunsford recalled her first delivery, when one little girl was so excited to get the bed but still offered to take good care of it overnight and return it the next morning.
“It broke my heart," Lunsford said. "I explained to her that it was hers to keep. That made me want to keep helping with the program”.
At Saturday’s build, Hope Huddleston of New Hope Recovery and Counseling told the Times Tribune, “My husband and I have always tried to help as much as possible, but this program is such a blessing not only to the child receiving the bed, but to us as well.
“As we are fortunate, it is our job, our duty to give back in life,” she added.
Every bed is handcrafted and constructed by volunteers willing to donate their time to help children in their community, funded by the generous donations of many. If you would like to make a donation or volunteer to sponsor a build day, visit the local chapter's Facebook page at SHP London or visit the national website SHPbeds.org.
