MT. VERNON — Corbin native Sydney Adams is the latest Kentucky artist to be selected as the last “Artist in Residence” for the Kentucky Musical Hall of Fame and Museum.
The country singer-songwriter started her singing career at 12 and began writing her own music at the age of 15. Now 25, Adams has already done more than a lot of young women her age. Given what she considers the opportunity of a lifetime, Adams has been chosen to represent the long-standing tradition of down-home, country/Bluegrass in the Commonwealth.
Adams was selected by the Hall’s Board of Directors at Renfro Valley for this honor.
“They were looking for an artist who would be a good representation. I am very honored and excited to fill this role for them for this year,” she said.
One part of Adams’ role is singing the state anthem at the induction ceremony for the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame for Carly Pearce and Marty Brown this October.
“I was singing from an early age, but my mom and dad pushed me and encouraged me to keep doing it,” Adams said. “I’m grateful for them.”
You can buy tickets to watch Sydney Adams perform online at www.RenfroValley.com.
