CORBIN — Arabella Carter, a fourth-grade student at Corbin Elementary School, is using her talent for crafting to raise money for the devastating floods that hit eastern Kentucky in late July.
Carter got the idea of wanting to help people while attending a local Bible school. Another girl her age was making scrunchies to raise money for toys for children in the hospital and Carter said, “I want to help people too!”
Her grandmother, Dawn Sevier, suggested a way to help as she and Carter were looking at all the pictures from the floods. Sevier reminded her granddaughter that she had a lot of craft items in her basement and said, “This is a good time for you to help someone.”
“People lost everything they had in the floods, and I’m just wanting to help them get money to get what they need,” Carter explained.
“She’s always had a big heart, always wanted to help and do something nice for someone, always thinking of other people. It’s just her nature. We are all just so proud of her,” Sevier added.
Carter has set a goal of $1,000 to raise for flood relief. Through her social media group named “Two x Two,” she has already sold $420 worth of earrings.
“We were thinking about the flood, and Noah’s flood from the Bible, so we named our Facebook group ‘Two x Two,’” said Sevier. “We just thought maybe our friends and family would purchase, but we have had a tremendous outpouring of support.”
If you would like to purchase a pair of earrings, you can do so on their Facebook page, or by emailing Sevier at dawn.sevier@corbin.kyschools.us.
