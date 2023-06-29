CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin continued its Living in the New Norm luncheon series at Corbin Public Library with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Beth Davis speak to attendees about financial literacy for senior living.
Guests were welcomed with lunch and a presentation on social security.
Davis wanted to comfort those in attendance that planning for retirement can be good with the right timing, despite the difficulties that may come with a fixed income.
“You have to analyze what it could cost to live your desired lifestyle,” Davis said. “This is crucial to retirement planning.”
The earliest retired individuals can draw Social Security benefits is 62 years old. However, those who choose to wait and retire can draw based on income up until 70 years old. Depending on the age and income, that can fluctuate the monthly amount drawn.
“People want more out of their life outside of staying at home,” Davis said. “The earlier you plan your retirement, the better.”
After the presentation, prizes were given out through raffle tickets and Davis offered assistance to anyone wanting to consult with her about the right time to retire and how to begin saving toward that goal.
