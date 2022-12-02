CORBIN — In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Health Corbin asked Lung Care Navigator Bridgette Jones, RN, to lead off the latest Living in the New Norm discussion on November 15.
Jones focused her Zoom presentation on screening and prevention. She explained that cancer is the abnormal growth of cells, adding that one in three Americans will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime.
“That is something that is mind-boggling to think about,” Jones said.
Lung cancer specifically is the second most common, only behind skin cancer. There are two types of the disease. Non small cell lung cancer makes up 80-85% of all cases and tends to be slow growing. Small cell lung cancer, by contrast, accounts for 10-15%.
Jones noted that when a patient is diagnosed with non small cell lung cancer, the medical team has time to develop a methodical treatment plan while most patients with small cell typically start chemotherapy within 24 hours of the pathology report coming back.
“It’s definitely the more aggressive of the lot,” Jones said, adding that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths at approximately 25 percent. “Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.”
Part of the reason lies with the disease often being discovered at an advanced stage. Jones noted that the medical community hopes to turn that around with increased screening. The good news, she said, is that the staggering numbers are actually decreasing thanks to advances in screening as well as decreases in the number of smokers.
“Smoking is by far the leading risk factor with 80% of lung cancer deaths thought to be a result from smoking,” Jones said.
Other risk factors include secondhand smoke, family history, asbestos exposure and radon exposure. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers.
“Most lung cancers do not cause any symptoms until they have spread,” Jones noted, which adds to the importance of early detection for those at risk.
The American Cancer Society has begun to recommend annual low-dose CT scans for those particularly at risk for developing lung cancer such as smokers or those who have quit within the last 15 years.
Jones also touched on resources through Baptist Health Corbin such as a lung nodule clinic through the pulmonology department and smoking cessation available through the hospital’s pharmacy.
Following Jones’ presentation, Sarah Bowling of Bluegrass Care Navigators talked about November also being National Hospice Month.
“We are a super underutilized service,” Bowling said. “For example in Whitley County, we only serve about 42% of eligible folks for hospice care.…Out of the six counties that I serve — Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, Clay and Harlan — Whitley has the highest utilization rate. My lowest county is Knox with only about 20% utilization.”
Rounding out the discussion was Beth Davis of Edward Jones’ Corbin office — focusing on preparing for the unexpected through the following five recommendations:
• Emergency fund. If you are at an early stage in your career, it’s generally recommended to keep enough on hand to cover 3-6 months of living expenses; mid to late, 12 months; and retirement stage, 12-24 months.
• Line of credit which should be used only once the emergency fund is depleted to avoid having to touch long-term assets.
• Homeowner or renter insurance. Davis recommends frequent reviews to ensure property assets are adequately covered.
• Investments. Davis noted these should be the last “line of defense” to be used.
• Life insurance. Davis noted that 7-10 times your income is generally recommended for those raising young children to cover several years of lost income. Short- or long-term disability as well as long-term care insurance are other options to consider.
The next session of Living in the New Norm is planned for February at the Corbin Public Library.
