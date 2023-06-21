HARROGATE, TN — Lincoln Memorial University has announced the Dean’s List for the spring semester for 2023. Over 510 undergraduates were recognized for achieving high academic honors. To be placed on Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point-average for the semester. Included on the list were:
Margaret Anderson of London, Kentucky (40744)
Hannah Barnhill of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Paige Brooks of Bimble, Kentucky (40915)
Kendra Cromer of London, Kentucky (40744)
Eli Fischer of London, Kentucky (40743)
Lukas Halcomb of Williamsburg, Kentucky (40769)
Autumn Hamilton of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Ashley Hensley of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Kelley Hill of London, Kentucky (40744)
Kaelyn Hobbs of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Carlie McArthur of Lily, Kentucky (40740)
Jerilyn Payne of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906).
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
