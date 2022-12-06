CORBIN — Renowned author Silas House delighted a near-standing room only crowd Thursday night at the Corbin Public Library.
One of the focal points of the night was House’s history with the library as he was growing up in the Lily community.
The author attributed his discovery of the library to his 7th grade English teacher, Sandra Stidham, who was in the audience Thursday night.
“To my mind, the library was a place where you went for research,” House said, “to find out about World War II or the solar system or any of the things we had to do projects on. That’s how the school had trained us to use the library.”
Stidham had encouraged House to find novels at the library, and it was through his trips to the Corbin Public Library that he found his own voice as a writer.
“Many people ask me about the first time I saw my book in a bookstore,” House said of Clay’s Quilt being published in 2001. “I don’t remember seeing my book for the first time in a bookstore, but I do remember seeing it for the first time in a library. That’s what really stands out.”
Since that time, House has authored several novels and plays. It was his latest, Lark Ascending, that brought him back to Corbin Thursday — reading a scene from the futuristic tale and signing copies afterward in a meet-and-greet with local fans.
In introducing House, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus presented him not only with a key to the city but also proclamations declaring him to be a Corbin Colonel and December 1 as Silas House Day.
“I have had the opportunity to introduce a lot of very important people in the last four years since I’ve been mayor,” Razmus said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited as I am right now to introduce Silas House.”
The evening was presented by the library in partnership with Friends of the Corbin Public Library.
