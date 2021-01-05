CORBIN—Former Corbin Redhound and Williamsburg Yellow Jacket football coach Archie Powers has passed away. Powers died Monday night.
As a player, Powers was an All-American at Williamsburg High School. In 1960, he took the head coaching job at Williamsburg where he stayed for six years, posting a 38-19-3 record.
Powers took over the Corbin Redhounds football team in 1969. He quickly began hiring a coaching staff of young assistants, including former head coach Larry 'Cotton' Adams who took the head coaching position after Powers' stepped down in 1981.
In his first year as head coach, the Redhounds posted an 11-3 record and from there, the Corbin Redhounds only continued to improve.
Just when he and his team least expected it, the Redhounds finally broke through and won their first state title under Powers in 1976. The Redhounds claimed the Class 2A State Championship once again in 1980.
In his 12 years at Corbin, Powers posted a 109-28-1 record and in 1981, he was named Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. He finished his coaching career at Corbin with two state titles and one state runner-up title.
Long after Powers stepped down from coaching, Redhound fans, former coaches and players would still love to reminisce with Powers on his time as head coach of the Corbin Redhounds.
"All of this was really rewarding," he said in a previous interview with the Times-Tribune. "That's why today, if I get out somewhere, I have people come up and hug my neck that played years and years ago. It's been a long time and we still have a lot of love and a lot of respect for one another, the players and the coaches."
