FRANKFORT – More than 100 Kentucky state and local law enforcement officers were honored for extraordinary efforts to protect drivers and their passengers, in keeping with Gov. Andy Beshear’s high priority of highway safety.
The occasion was the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards, held at the Embassy Suites in Lexington. Those receiving awards represented 91 law enforcement agencies.
“Our law enforcement are the heroes who work to keep our families safe by ensuring everyone is buckling up and using correct car seats and boosters for children,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Their efforts are saving lives and I am grateful as Governor, and as a dad, for their dedication to our commonwealth and our people.”
Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Award recipients received a plaque, while the top division winners were presented with the Highway Safety All-Star Award – a commemorative baseball bat from Louisville Slugger. There are six divisions, broken down by number of officers within the agency, and a division for Kentucky State Police.
In addition to the individual and divisional awards, KYTC Secretary Jim Gray presented the Highway Safety Enforcement Award of Excellence to the family of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley. Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were present to accept the award on the family’s behalf. Deputy Conley was shot and killed on May 22 while making a routine traffic stop while working overtime on a highway safety grant.
“By all accounts, Deputy Conley was a dedicated police officer and family man,” said Secretary Gray. “We’re honored to present this award to his wife, Rachel, and mother, Jolene, for his outstanding service in the advancement of highway safety in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Deputy Conley was the past recipient of the Impaired Driving Enforcement award and is this year’s recipient of the Occupant Protection Enforcement Award for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers addressed the attendees and praised their efforts to save lives in their communities.
“Writing citations is not a strategy designed to increase arrests; in fact, it may result in decreased citation counts over time, which is our goal,” said Chief Weathers. “However, there is no question that we would rather write a seat belt or car restraint citation than make a death notification.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts, when worn correctly, are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injuries to front-seat occupants by 45 percent and by 60 percent in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans. Also, according to NHTSA, properly installed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger cars. In light trucks, SUVs and minivans, properly deployed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 58 percent for infants and 59 percent for toddlers.
Each year more than half of those killed on Kentucky’s roadways are not properly restrained in a seat belt, car seat or booster seat. Kentucky’s current seat belt usage rate is 86.9%.
Awards were presented to the following:
INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Sergeant Nathan Nogueras Alexandria Police Department
Officer Tyler Ballard Ashland Police Department
Patrolman Charles Colby Patterson Barbourville Police Department
Sergeant Logan Hampton Benton Police Department
Officer Joe Johnson Berea Police Department
Deputy Daniel Tracy Boone County Sheriff’s Department
Deputy David Thompson Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Mark Wheeler Boyd County Sheriff
Deputy Chad Edward Simpson Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Nick Dues Calloway County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Donald H. Dornheggen II Campbell County Police Department
Officer Adam Black Campbellsville Police Department
Deputy Louis Armstrong Christian County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Andrew Jones Cincinnati N KY Airport Police Department
Deputy Colton Lewis Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Scott Hildebrand Cold Spring Police Department
Specialist Doug Ullrich Covington Police Department
Captain Aaron Rainwater Danville Police Department
Deputy Cameron Edwards Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Tyler Creech Edgewood Police Department
Officer Gary Mark Elizabethtown Police Department
Officer Robert Martin Erlanger Police Department
Detective Brett Ritchie Flatwoods Police Department
Sergeant Logan Mullins Fleming County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Michael Stanaland Florence Police Department
Officer Jeremy Moore Fort Thomas Police Department
Patrolman Taylor Bellau Fort Wright Police Department
Officer Jerry Wise Frankfort Police Department
Deputy Brandon Purnell Franklin County Sheriff Office
Deputy Whitney Parsons Garrard County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Garret Clark Graves County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Matt Matney Greensburg Police Department
Patrolman Adam Fauver Greenville Police Department
Patrolman Kenneth Helton Harlan Police Department
Patrolman Daniel Miller Hazard Police Department
Officer Daniel Pennaman Henderson Police Department
Patrol Allen Weston Hustonville Police Department
Chief John Sturniolo Irvine Police Department
Captain Elvis Noble Jackson Police Department
Officer Aaron Gutermuth Jeffersontown Police Department
Deputy/K-9 Handler Jeff Castle Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Trooper Vincent Hazelwood KSP CVE Central Region
Inspector Justin Kilgore KSP CVE East Region
Master Officer Mark Townsend KSP CVE West Region
Senior Trooper Derral Redwine, Jr. KSP Post 01
Trooper Kirby Broadbent KSP Post 02
Senior Trooper Wesley Thompson KSP Post 03
Master Trooper Eric Hines KSP Post 04
Trooper Hayden Kilbourne KSP Post 05
Trooper Caleb Dicken KSP Post 06
Trooper Toney Allen KSP Post 07
Trooper First Class Daniel M. Armstrong KSP Post 08
Trooper Ricky Newsom KSP Post 09
Trooper Sammy Faris KSP Post 10
Trooper Justin Vanhook KSP Post 11
Trooper William J. Watts KSP Post 12
Senior Trooper Branden Watts KSP Post 13
Trooper William Galloway KSP Post 14
Senior Trooper Ricky Cross KSP Post 15
Trooper Mason Hendricks KSP Post 16
Officer John Brooks LaGrange Police Department
Patrolman Christopher Steward Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department
Officer John Grevious Lancaster Police Department
Chief Deputy Jamie Ferrie Larue County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Noah Ritchie Laurel County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Robbie Lile Lawrenceburg Police Department
Sergeant David Flannery Lexington Police Department
Deputy Ron Luster Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
Sergeant Andrew Jackson London Police Department
Patrolman Teddy B. Newsome Louisa Police Department
Sergeant Ronald Fey Louisville Metro Police Department
Deputy David Carroll Lyon County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Josh Anderson Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Blake Wagner Mason County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Cody Rogers Mayfield Police Department
Detective Jeff Hord Maysville Police Department
Lieutenant Barry Cowan Middlesboro Police Department
Deputy Dalton Hayes Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Jacob Patton Mount Sterling Police Department
Sergeant Adam Stallsworth Mount Vernon Police Department
Sergeant Michael Roberson Mt. Washington Police Department
Officer Dylan Bobo Murray Police Department
Sergeant Thomas Blair Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Lieutenant Daniel A. Delaney Newport Police Department
Deputy Mike Meece Oldham County Sheriff’s Office
Patrolman Jason McKinney Owensboro Police Department
Officer Keith Thuline Paducah Police Department
Patrolman Rick Grigson Park Hills Police Department
Chief Brandon Hollingsworth Pineville Police Department
Patrolman Keegan Williams Prestonsburg Police Department
Lieutenant Mark J. Kirkpatrick Radcliff Police Department
Senior Officer Cody Grohoksi Richmond Police Department
Deputy Samuel A. Brock Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Caleb Conley Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Nick Prock Scottsville Police Department
Officer Jeremy Younger Shelbyville Police Department
Deputy Wyatt Harper Simpson County Sheriff’s Office
Officer James Fetty Simpsonville Police Department
Officer Nick Taylor Somerset Police Department
Officer Tony Godbey, Jr. Stanford Police Department
Sergeant Ian Morton Stanton Police Department
Officer Billy G. Roberts Taylor Mill Police Department
Deputy/K9 Handler Gary Hicks Trigg County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Thomas Bradford Villa Hills Police Department
Sergeant Michael Garner Whitesburg Police Department
Sergeant Jacob T. Zink Wilder Police Department
Officer Bryson Lawson Williamsburg Police Department
Sergeant Cody Blevins Williamstown Police Department
Detective Blake Gabbard Winchester Police Department
