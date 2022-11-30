FRANKFORT – The deadline for registering with FEMA has passed, but FEMA continues to work with the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to help survivors and affected communities recover from the July flooding.
FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers have transitioned into Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) managed by the commonwealth. Survivors can go to a MARC and still get help with their pending FEMA applications, appeals and any disaster-related questions.
A MARC is a single “one stop shop” location where public and private organizations come together to provide assistance to those affected by a disaster. MARCs bring agencies together and are collaborative operations. The centers are a critical venue for the coordinated recovery of those affected by a disaster.
MARC locations and hours are:
• Clay County: Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Friday; Closed Saturday and Sunday
• Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library, 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday; Closed Sunday
• Floyd County: Foley Mission Center, 6134 KY-80, Martin, KY 41649 (across from Save-A-Lot)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday; Closed Sunday
• Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday; Closed Sunday
• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday; Closed Sunday
• Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY 41701
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday; Closed Sunday
Pike County: Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Pikeville, KY 41501
Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday — Saturday; Closed Sunday
If you have registered for assistance, FEMA encourages you to keep in touch to track your application or appeal. You should also notify the agency of changes to your mailing or email addresses or phone numbers, and to report insurance settlements or additional damage you may have discovered since your home inspection.
You don’t have to visit a MARC to communicate with FEMA. Here are other ways:
• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362.
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Download the FEMA Mobile App.
Since the federal disaster assistance registration period ended Oct. 28, more than $7 million in additional funding for housing repairs and critical needs has been awarded to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. The assistance becomes available as applicants provide required documents, give FEMA up-to-date contact information and otherwise follow up on their appeals and complete their applications.
For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
