BARBOURVILLE — “National Coffee with a Cop Day,” a trend that is taking place all over the United States, has found its way to Southeastern Kentucky.
Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 10 gathered at Billy’s One Stop located in Barbourville on Oct. 5, to take part in Coffee with a Trooper. The event is a time for citizens and law enforcement to come together, discuss community issues and learn more about each other.
“We had an amazing turnout today. It’s always a good day when you can connect with your community over a cup of coffee,” Trooper Shane Jacobs, Post 10 Public Affairs Officer, said.
Celebrated on the first Wednesday in October, Coffee with a Cop Day began in Hawthorne, California in 2011, when its local police department sought ways to interact with the Hawthorne community.
The first national celebration of Coffee with a Cop Day occurred in 2016, with Kentucky starting its annual celebration the following year.
