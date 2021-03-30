Knox County seniors will have an opportunity to walk across the stage this year to mark their graduation from high school.
At the March 22 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles provided members with a brief summary of what the high schools were looking at doing for the senior class.
“Both schools are planning on graduations and plan on inviting our 2020 graduates back that wish to attend,” said Sprinkles. “Our discussion revolves around football fields, having graduations on both football fields.”
Sprinkles continued to say that because the graduations are on a holiday weekend, Memorial Day, that it allows for a rain plan.
In the past week, both Knox Central and Lynn Camp principals worked on the logistics of having graduation, including the rain plan that the superintendent requested, and the plan to invite back last year’s graduates.
Knox Central High School has tentative plans of graduating both the class of 2020 and 2021 together on Saturday, May 29, at 2 p.m. on the football field. If the number of returning graduates is a high number, and depending on CDC and KDE guidelines for the event, the school will hold two ceremonies. The class of 2020 will have their formal walk across the stage at 11 a.m. and the class of 2021 will continue to be at 2 p.m.
Weather delay plans are in place for the graduation to be postponed until Sunday if rain is in the forecast for Saturday. The time for Knox Central will remain the same, 2 pm, for a combined class of 2020 and 2021 graduation. If there is a need to split the two classes, the class of 2020 will be at 1:30 p.m. and the class of 2021 will be at 4 p.m.
Lynn Camp High School, too, has similar plans to those at Knox Central. Both the class of 2020 and 2021 will graduate together on the football field on Friday, May 28, at 7 p.m. If the number of graduates exceeds guidelines, the two classes will be split with 2020 graduates at 5:30 p.m. and the class 0f 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Weather delay plans for Lynn Camp are scheduled for Saturday. If both classes can be combined for one graduation, it will take place on Saturday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m. If there is a need to split the classes, 2020 will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 2021 will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Any further weather delays will be announced the week of the event based on the forecast.
Members of the class of 2020 must RSVP to Knox Central or Lynn Camp if they plan on attending. A tentative number of guests attending is also requested. Knox Central graduates may call 606-546-9253 and Lynn Camp graduates may call 606-528-5429.
“All plans are still subject to change as we continue to receive guidance from the Department of Education and the CDC,” Sprinkles reminded the board. “But at this time, we are pretty confident that we will be able to hold outdoor graduations for these deserving seniors and those of the past year.”
Any updates to plans will be posted on the school district website at www.knoxkyschools.com and will be announced by each school.
