BARBOURVILLE — Long awaited, a new sports complex is on the horizon in Knox County — growing tourism and investing in local youth.
Officials gathered Tuesday evening to break ground on the complex.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell made the point to say that this is a multi-phase facility “We have 100 acres here; this is going to be for everyone,” he said.
The site is located on Minton Hickory Farm Road. Phase I includes baseball and softball fields.
“I want to thank the previous fiscal court and the current fiscal court,” Judge Mitchell continued. “Without them, this would not have been possible.”
The judge was grateful to more than he could name.
“There are so many people I’d like to thank for making this happen. Without the effort of many people, this would not have became a reality”, Judge Mitchell explained. “If you don’t believe and invest in yourself, you’re going to fail.”
Judge Mitchell then turned the stage over to Senator Robert Stivers, President of the Kentucky Senate.
“Most people don’t realize the resources we have in southeastern Kentucky,” Sen. Stivers said. “When you have a place for children to go to, then that’s a place they won’t be going to look for other things.
“We all need to thank the Knox County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Mitchell. This is quite visionary; it takes lot of foresight. We all appreciate what they are doing,” Senator Stivers added.
State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith explained, “Having five grandkids, this makes me happy to know that they will have something in our county to do, to keep them busy. The future of our children is what should live for every day.”
The groundbreaking ceremony ended with kids taking some of the first swings, blasting baseballs into the new field.
